Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Allen Jen from San Jose, Calif. assigned to USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) makes time during post-delivery test and trials operations to send holiday greeting to his family members back home. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of USS Gerald R Ford Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 18:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776117
|VIRIN:
|201201-N-N0778-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108097597
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
