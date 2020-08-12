Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct swim qualification training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Dec. 8, 2020. Swim qualification is one of the first graduation requirements recruits face in training. As a part of the test, recruits learn to quickly shed heavy equipment that could pull them underwater, safety leap into deep water, use issued equipment to stay afloat and keep their heads above water while wearing a full utility uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 16:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776115
|VIRIN:
|201208-M-GD588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108097497
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Amphibious by Nature, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
