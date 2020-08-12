Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious by Nature

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct swim qualification training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Dec. 8, 2020. Swim qualification is one of the first graduation requirements recruits face in training. As a part of the test, recruits learn to quickly shed heavy equipment that could pull them underwater, safety leap into deep water, use issued equipment to stay afloat and keep their heads above water while wearing a full utility uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776115
    VIRIN: 201208-M-GD588-1001
    Filename: DOD_108097497
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Swimming

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruit training
    swim qualification
    Swim qual

