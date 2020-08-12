Amphibious by Nature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct swim qualification training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Dec. 8, 2020. Swim qualification is one of the first graduation requirements recruits face in training. As a part of the test, recruits learn to quickly shed heavy equipment that could pull them underwater, safety leap into deep water, use issued equipment to stay afloat and keep their heads above water while wearing a full utility uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)