Recruits find family and fraternity in the Air National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776112" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LEAD: Two new recruits in the Iowa Air National Guard have very different backgrounds, but since enlisting, both found something in common. Vince De Groot has more from Sioux City, Iowa.

Script: Yahaira Perez knew she wanted to join the Air National Guard ever since her recruiter, Master Sgt. Jerry Anderson visited her class at Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa a few years ago.

Her enlistment was delayed, but she said joining the Air Guard was on the top of her to-do list once she became a U.S. residence.

“He was always in the back of my mind because I wanted to do that but I couldn’t because of the status. But in 2019 we came in as residents and me and my brother went in,”

Adam Fillipi also recently joined the Iowa Air Guard. He is finishing his last year of High School and plans to attend basic military training after graduation in the spring. He says he knows the initial military training will cause a short delay in his college start, but says the many benefits are worth the wait while he gets to complete high school.

Lower Thirds: Airman Adam Fillipi

“It’s just nice because I get to be a kid and enjoy the things I like to do like football and track, those are my passions”

Although both are new to the military they already have unique sense of service and understanding of the investments and rewards that come with military membership.

Perez Prieto: “My parents came to the U.S. 17 years ago, I was born in Mexico but I wanted to serve the country that raised me,”

Fillipi

“It is a big family tradition, but I’ve always been interested in serving just because we live in a great country and I’ve always wanted to give back”

After completing basic military training and tech school Perez says she will begin working as a supply technician, Filipi plans to work in the Security forces squadron at the Sioux City based Air Guard unit.

Even though they just enlisted both are forward thinking, saying they plan to stay in the guard, in fact they both say they already have higher aspirations once they finish college.

Fillipi says he is interested in applying to become a pilot and Perez says she is interested in becoming a JAG officer.



“I would want to retire with all the benefits and all that, and also to set an example for myself and hopefully start a family legacy like he has with like my nephews and stuff.”



In Sioux City, Iowa I’m Senior Master Sgt, Vincent De Groot



Lower thirds:



00:00:00 - 00:10:00 Sioux City Iowa

00:27:00 - 00:39:00 Yahaira Perez 185th ARW

00:54:00 - 01:02:00 Adam Fillipi 185th ARW

02:31:00- 02:40:00 Vincent De Groot reporting