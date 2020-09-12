Various aircraft taxi and take off during WSINT. Aircraft included are:
B-52s, F-35s, A-10s, B-1s, F-16s, F-22s, F-15Es, EA-18Gs, KC-135, F-15C, F-16 Aggressors.
U.S. Air Force pilots and joint partners participte in exercises simulating scenarios of current and future threats. This iteration of WSINT pitted students against one another simulating near-pear adversaries, as instructors evaluated their engagements from planning to execution.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776111
|VIRIN:
|201209-F-UT528-947
|Filename:
|DOD_108097383
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
This work, Weapons School Integration (WSINT), by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
