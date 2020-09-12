Weapons School Integration (WSINT)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Various aircraft taxi and take off during WSINT. Aircraft included are:



B-52s, F-35s, A-10s, B-1s, F-16s, F-22s, F-15Es, EA-18Gs, KC-135, F-15C, F-16 Aggressors.



U.S. Air Force pilots and joint partners participte in exercises simulating scenarios of current and future threats. This iteration of WSINT pitted students against one another simulating near-pear adversaries, as instructors evaluated their engagements from planning to execution.