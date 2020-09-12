Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons School Integration (WSINT)

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Various aircraft taxi and take off during WSINT. Aircraft included are:

    B-52s, F-35s, A-10s, B-1s, F-16s, F-22s, F-15Es, EA-18Gs, KC-135, F-15C, F-16 Aggressors.

    U.S. Air Force pilots and joint partners participte in exercises simulating scenarios of current and future threats. This iteration of WSINT pitted students against one another simulating near-pear adversaries, as instructors evaluated their engagements from planning to execution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776111
    VIRIN: 201209-F-UT528-947
    Filename: DOD_108097383
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons School Integration (WSINT), by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Nellis AFB
    KC-135
    F-22s
    B-1
    F-16s
    F-15Es
    F-15C
    USAFWS
    US Air Force Weapons School
    F-16 Aggressors
    B-52s
    F-35s
    WSINT
    EA-18Gs

