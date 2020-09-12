Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Lejeune receives Christmas trees from Christmas Spirit Foundation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Yolanda Mayo, deputy operations officer for Marine Corps Community Services, discusses the importance of Trees for Troops, during the annual Trees for Troops event at the Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. Trees for Troops is a program with the Christmas Spirit Foundation that provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States services members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 16:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776095
    VIRIN: 201210-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_108096991
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune receives Christmas trees from Christmas Spirit Foundation, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Trees for Troops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT