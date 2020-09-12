Camp Lejeune receives Christmas trees from Christmas Spirit Foundation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yolanda Mayo, deputy operations officer for Marine Corps Community Services, discusses the importance of Trees for Troops, during the annual Trees for Troops event at the Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. Trees for Troops is a program with the Christmas Spirit Foundation that provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States services members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)