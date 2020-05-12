Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-27 Wolfhounds Army-Navy Game Spirit Video

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    The Wolfhounds with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment send a shout out for the year's Army-Navy Game!

    Go Army! Beat Navy!

    Video by 1st Lt. Ian McBride

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776093
    VIRIN: 201210-A-SX958-001
    Filename: DOD_108096942
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-27 Wolfhounds Army-Navy Game Spirit Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    japan
    donation
    25th ID
    Pacific
    wolfhounds
    Schofield
    USARPAC
    Schofield Barracks
    Warriors
    army-navy game
    go army
    beat navy
    christmas
    holidays
    army navy game
    masks
    25 ID
    community outreach
    Hawaii
    1st battalion
    orphanage
    army values
    27th infantry
    Tropic Lightning
    2 IBCT
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    2nd Infantry Brigade
    2IBCT
    2nd IBCT
    1-27 in
    osaka
    holy family home
    Indopacific
    strike hard
    people first
    INDOPACOM
    americas pacific division
    2d Inf Brigade
    2nd Inf Brigade
    2nd Inf BDE
    social distancing
    ArmyNavy2020

