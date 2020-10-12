Steel Knight 21: Osprey Operation (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts touch-and-go drills aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) during exercise Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB) 21 off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 10, 2020. SK/DB 21 is a unique opportunity for 1st Marine Division to achieve its training objectives while also supporting naval maneuver and fleet-level objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Connor Hancock)