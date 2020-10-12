Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 21: Osprey Operation (B-Roll)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Connor Hancock 

    1st Marine Division

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts touch-and-go drills aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) during exercise Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB) 21 off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 10, 2020. SK/DB 21 is a unique opportunity for 1st Marine Division to achieve its training objectives while also supporting naval maneuver and fleet-level objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Connor Hancock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776092
    VIRIN: 201203-M-FK786-1004
    Filename: DOD_108096906
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 21: Osprey Operation (B-Roll), by Sgt Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Steel Knight 21
    Dawn Blitz 21

