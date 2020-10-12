A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts touch-and-go drills aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) during exercise Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB) 21 off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 10, 2020. SK/DB 21 is a unique opportunity for 1st Marine Division to achieve its training objectives while also supporting naval maneuver and fleet-level objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Connor Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776092
|VIRIN:
|201203-M-FK786-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108096906
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 21: Osprey Operation (B-Roll), by Sgt Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
