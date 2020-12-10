Airborne Operation 10 Dec 2020 (B-ROLL)

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Italian Army Paratroopers conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 10, 2020, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776079
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-DO858-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108096670
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
