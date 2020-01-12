JTF-Bravo concludes aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776071" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In partnership with Honduran forces, Joint Task Force-Bravo loads CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, with humanitarian aid food and supply items to be delivered to isolated communities in Eastern Honduras, Dec. 1, 2020. JTF-B is conducting aerial operations in response to Hurricane Iota and remains ready to respond to crises with life-saving and other unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of countries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)