    JTF-Bravo concludes aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota

    HONDURAS

    12.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    In partnership with Honduran forces, Joint Task Force-Bravo loads CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, with humanitarian aid food and supply items to be delivered to isolated communities in Eastern Honduras, Dec. 1, 2020. JTF-B is conducting aerial operations in response to Hurricane Iota and remains ready to respond to crises with life-saving and other unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of countries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 776071
    VIRIN: 201201-F-OF524-8001
    Filename: DOD_108096616
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: HN

    1CTCS
    Joint Task Force Bravo
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    Hurricane Iota

