Around the Air Force: Fitness assessment changes, AFWERX Accelerate event and DoD housing surveys

This week’s look around the Air Force highlights changes to the Air Force Fitness Assessment timeline along with the removal of the waist measurement requirement, the continuing innovation of AFWERX, and the annual DoD housing surveys are now available.