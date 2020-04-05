Story of how the Air Force Assistance Fund helped out a family in need.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 11:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|776043
|VIRIN:
|200504-F-FI895-0000
|Filename:
|DOD_108096313
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Donate to the Air Force Assistance Fund!, by SrA Caleb Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT