Engineer Digging Exercise 9 Dec 2020 (Interview)

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michael Colella, a Paratrooper assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about his battalion's digging exercise (DIGEX) in partnership with allies from the Italian Army at CORMOR training area, Udine, Italy Dec. 9, 2020 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|12.09.2020
|12.10.2020 09:36
|Package
|776024
|201209-A-DO858-0001
|DOD_108096207
|00:01:02
|UDINE, IT
|1
|1
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
