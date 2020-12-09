Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Digging Exercise 9 Dec 2020 (Interview)

    UDINE, ITALY

    12.09.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michael Colella, a Paratrooper assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about his battalion's digging exercise (DIGEX) in partnership with allies from the Italian Army at CORMOR training area, Udine, Italy Dec. 9, 2020 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776024
    VIRIN: 201209-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108096207
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: UDINE, IT 

