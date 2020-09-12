Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Bombers Operate in CENTCOM

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Aircrew from the 2nd Operations Group interview prior to B-52H Stratofortress departure for a long-range training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 09:45
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    This work, U.S. Bombers Operate in CENTCOM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H
    2nd Operations Group

