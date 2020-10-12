Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trail Life USA Troop GA-1315 visits 413th FTG

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    The 413th Flight Test Group and 339th Flight Test Squadron hosted a visit from members of Trail Life USA Troop GA-1315 Dec. 4, 2020, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Trail Life USA Troop GA-1315 is a faith-based character and leadership program for young men in Middle Georgia. During the visit, the group learned more about the 413th FTG and 339th FLTS functional check flight missions. They also had a chance to try on flight gear during a presentation from aircrew flight equipment. The visit was part of the troop’s larger exploration of Robins AFB as they camped out for the weekend. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776019
    VIRIN: 201210-F-PO994-9001
    Filename: DOD_108096072
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

