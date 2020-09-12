Lt. Hunter Stowes, a Coast Guard officer from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay provides a holiday message for this year's Armed Forces Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 09:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776014
|VIRIN:
|201209-G-NJ244-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108096016
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Hometown:
|NORTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A U.S. Coast Guard member from Sector Delaware Bay sends a holiday message for the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT