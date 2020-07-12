Trees for Heroes in Germany

The USO hosts the inaugural Trees for Heroes this year providing military families the opportunity to pick and cut down their very own Christmas tree for their home! Also, the USO tells us why people should volunteer during this time.
Interviewees: Casey Pizzuto, Area Operations Manager
SrA Kristina Smathers, USO Volunteer of the Year
