    Trees for Heroes in Germany

    GERMANY

    12.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The USO hosts the inaugural Trees for Heroes this year providing military families the opportunity to pick and cut down their very own Christmas tree for their home! Also, the USO tells us why people should volunteer during this time.

    Interviewees: Casey Pizzuto, Area Operations Manager
    SrA Kristina Smathers, USO Volunteer of the Year

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776001
    VIRIN: 201207-A-JX791-232
    Filename: DOD_108095925
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trees for Heroes in Germany, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

