Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    II MIG COMMSTRAT Company Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Peter Fillo 

    II MEF Information Group

    Communication Strategy and Operations Company (COMMSTRAT), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, provides Marine Air-Ground Task Force Command Elements with deployable, task-organized COMMSTRAT capabilities that create communication products and support Command Element engagement in order to enhance the MAGTF’s ability to maneuver in the operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Animation by Cpl. Peter G. Fillo and Sgt. Samuel Guerra )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776000
    VIRIN: 201209-M-PL591-922
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108095920
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MIG COMMSTRAT Company Capabilities, by Cpl Peter Fillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #Marines #MAGTF #animation #II MIG #Motion graphic #COMMSTRAT #II MEF Information Group #Opera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT