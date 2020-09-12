II MIG COMMSTRAT Company Capabilities

Communication Strategy and Operations Company (COMMSTRAT), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, provides Marine Air-Ground Task Force Command Elements with deployable, task-organized COMMSTRAT capabilities that create communication products and support Command Element engagement in order to enhance the MAGTF’s ability to maneuver in the operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Animation by Cpl. Peter G. Fillo and Sgt. Samuel Guerra )
|12.09.2020
|12.10.2020 07:49
|Package
|776000
|201209-M-PL591-922
|123456
|DOD_108095920
|00:00:58
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|4
|4
|0
