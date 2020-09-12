Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army Beat NAVY 500th MIB-T Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maurice Gaddy 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    This video is put together to motivate the Army Black Knights to Beat NAVY in this year's ARMY vs NAVY Football Game.

    Video By: Staff Sgt. Maurice G. Gaddy, 500th MIB-T Public Affairs

    In Video:
    Cpt. Giazzi Segarra
    Staff Sgt. Luis Pellotmora
    Sgt. Landon Leidner
    Spc. Choloe Olmedo

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775969
    VIRIN: 201209-A-VH473-001
    Filename: DOD_108095551
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army Beat NAVY 500th MIB-T Video, by SSG Maurice Gaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArnyNavy2020

