Conversations with Command Sgt. Maj.

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque the senior enlisted advisor at Area Support Group - Kuwait has a conversation with U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jose Merlos, the executive assistant to the commander at ASG-KU, deployed with the 654th Regional Support Group out of Tacoma, Washington. Disque and Merlos discuss the importance of goal setting and having supportive leadership while accomplishing those goals. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford & Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)