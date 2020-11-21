Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations with Command Sgt. Maj.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque the senior enlisted advisor at Area Support Group - Kuwait has a conversation with U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jose Merlos, the executive assistant to the commander at ASG-KU, deployed with the 654th Regional Support Group out of Tacoma, Washington. Disque and Merlos discuss the importance of goal setting and having supportive leadership while accomplishing those goals. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford & Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 01:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 775967
    VIRIN: 201121-A-FS682-813
    Filename: DOD_108095548
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: LAKEWOOD, WA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Conversations with Command Sgt. Maj., by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    People
    Soldiers
    Readiness
    Army
    Priority

