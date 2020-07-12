Yama Sakura 79 Interviews

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interviews:

MAJ Hai Robinson, 10th Support Group, Okinawa

SSG EriHawes, 247th MP Det, Okinawa



U.S. Army and 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members from all over Japan and the United Sates have come together under the Logistical Task Force to oversee the adminstration and life support of participants in Yama Sakura 79. Yama Sakura is the largest bilateral and joint command post exercise led by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force which enables both forces to train against a realistic scenario that tests the capabilities and interoperability required to fulfill obligations under the mutual security treaty and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.