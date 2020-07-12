Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 79 Interviews

    JAPAN

    12.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    Interviews:
    MAJ Hai Robinson, 10th Support Group, Okinawa
    SSG EriHawes, 247th MP Det, Okinawa

    U.S. Army and 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members from all over Japan and the United Sates have come together under the Logistical Task Force to oversee the adminstration and life support of participants in Yama Sakura 79. Yama Sakura is the largest bilateral and joint command post exercise led by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force which enables both forces to train against a realistic scenario that tests the capabilities and interoperability required to fulfill obligations under the mutual security treaty and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 23:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 775941
    VIRIN: 201207-F-YU621-429
    Filename: DOD_108095487
    Length: 00:11:40
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    US Army Pacific
    Yama Sakura
    I Corps
    USFJ
    USARJ
    LTF

