The United Service Organization (USO) on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, held its grand re-opening ceremony Dec. 3rd, 2020, after being closed for renovations. USO centers on Okinawa renovate regularly in order to maintain top of the line facilities for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 01:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775936
|VIRIN:
|201203-M-QT612-891
|Filename:
|DOD_108095463
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grand and Re-Opened: USO Camp Kinser Grand Re-Opening, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
