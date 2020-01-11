U.S. Army and U.S. Marines participate in Orient Shield 21-1, at various locations on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26 - Nov. 6, 2020. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775930
|VIRIN:
|201101-M-QT612-066
|Filename:
|DOD_108095444
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint & Lethal Extended Video: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT