    Joint & Lethal Extended Video: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marines participate in Orient Shield 21-1, at various locations on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26 - Nov. 6, 2020. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775930
    VIRIN: 201101-M-QT612-066
    Filename: DOD_108095444
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint & Lethal Extended Video: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Army
    USFJ
    III MEF
    Orient Shield
    US Army Japan

