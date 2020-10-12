Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Overview

    JAPAN

    12.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Kick-Off video, including an overview and history of the operation. Video features 374th Airlift Wing Commander Colonel Andrew Campbell, whose wing supplies airlift power for the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Exercise.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 20:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775927
    VIRIN: 201210-N-UC197-1001
    Filename: DOD_108095317
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Overview, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Yokota Air Base
    HADR
    Operation Christmas Drop 2020
    374th Wing
    Colonel Andrew Campbell

