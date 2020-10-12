Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Kick-Off video, including an overview and history of the operation. Video features 374th Airlift Wing Commander Colonel Andrew Campbell, whose wing supplies airlift power for the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Exercise.
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Overview, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS
