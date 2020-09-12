Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving the COVID-19 response force

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members dispatch and recover vehicles in support of the COVID-19 response mission at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Dec. 9, 2020. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen utilize 69 vehicles, to travel more than 2,500 miles per day, to support the needs of Arizona citizens during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775918
    VIRIN: 201209-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108095279
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving the COVID-19 response force, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Soldiers
    Arizona
    NationalGuard
    COVID
    AZCV19

