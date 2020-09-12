Moving the COVID-19 response force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard service members dispatch and recover vehicles in support of the COVID-19 response mission at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Dec. 9, 2020. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen utilize 69 vehicles, to travel more than 2,500 miles per day, to support the needs of Arizona citizens during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)