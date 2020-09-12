Arizona National Guard service members dispatch and recover vehicles in support of the COVID-19 response mission at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Dec. 9, 2020. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen utilize 69 vehicles, to travel more than 2,500 miles per day, to support the needs of Arizona citizens during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|12.09.2020
|12.09.2020 19:11
|B-Roll
|775918
|201209-Z-RC891-028
|DOD_108095279
|00:01:27
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
This work, Moving the COVID-19 response force, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
