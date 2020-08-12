Steel Knight 21: 3d LAR conducts Rearward Passage of Lines (B Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Co. B, 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conducts Rearward Passage of Lines during exercise Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB) 21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 8, 2020. Exercise SK/DB 21 provides effective and intense training in an expeditionary environment to ensure 1st Marine Division remains lethal, combat-ready, interoperable, and deployable on short notice. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)