The USAF Band of the Pacific would like to recognize the amazing efforts of our United States Air Force maintainers, working hard during these challenging COVID times to keep our planes flying. Our U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) priorities right now are focused on supporting America in this global effort as the Air Force brings back stranded Americans and delivers necessary medical supplies and personnel around the world. A Loadmaster on C-5s and C-130s in his first job, former USAF Band of the Pacific vocalist TSgt Nicholas Daniels, now assigned to the USAF Band of the West in San Antonio, wrote this song as a tribute to the maintainer career field.