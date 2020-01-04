Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONE

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Brush 

    Band of the Pacific - Hawaii

    The USAF Band of the Pacific would like to recognize the amazing efforts of our United States Air Force maintainers, working hard during these challenging COVID times to keep our planes flying. Our U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) priorities right now are focused on supporting America in this global effort as the Air Force brings back stranded Americans and delivers necessary medical supplies and personnel around the world. A Loadmaster on C-5s and C-130s in his first job, former USAF Band of the Pacific vocalist TSgt Nicholas Daniels, now assigned to the USAF Band of the West in San Antonio, wrote this song as a tribute to the maintainer career field.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775910
    VIRIN: 200401-F-GW027-146
    Filename: DOD_108095223
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, ONE, by MSgt Patrick Brush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintainer
    Air Force Bands
    USAF Band of the Pacific
    Air Force Musicians
    15th Wing AMX
    15th Wing AMXS

