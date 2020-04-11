Meet the SpOC Command Chief

Chief Master Sgt. John F. Bentivegna is Command Chief, Space Operations Command, Peterson AFB, Colorado. SpOC is a Field Command of the U.S. Space Force, comprising thousands of Space Professionals and Airmen worldwide. As Command Chief, he advises the commander on matters influencing the health, welfare, morale and effective utilization of approximately 5,100 professionals responsible for providing space capabilities to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 19:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775906
|VIRIN:
|201209-F-CG053-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108095178
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
