    Meet the SpOC Command Chief

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Chief Master Sgt. John F. Bentivegna is Command Chief, Space Operations Command, Peterson AFB, Colorado. SpOC is a Field Command of the U.S. Space Force, comprising thousands of Space Professionals and Airmen worldwide. As Command Chief, he advises the commander on matters influencing the health, welfare, morale and effective utilization of approximately 5,100 professionals responsible for providing space capabilities to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775906
    VIRIN: 201209-F-CG053-1003
    Filename: DOD_108095178
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Meet the SpOC Command Chief, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command chief
    ussf
    SPOC
    space force
    space operations command
    cmsgt John Bentivegna

