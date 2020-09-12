The Air Force Surgeon General’s annual Senior Leadership Workshop met for the second day on December 8, with more than 500 Air Force Medical Service leaders attending virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-virtual platform, a first for the Air Force Medical Service, included various topics surrounding acceleration, innovation, and lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic response.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775903
|Filename:
|DOD_108095170
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Surgeon General’s annual workshop focuses on accelerating military medicine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Surgeon General’s annual workshop focuses on accelerating military medicine
LEAVE A COMMENT