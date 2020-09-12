U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) describe the capabilities and mission of a MEU at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. A MEU, often referred to as “America’s expeditionary force in readiness,” must remain ready, relevant, and capable of aggregating forces and deploying with limited notice as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in support of crises, expeditionary operations on land or from the sea, or other emergent rotational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Corey A. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 17:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775881
|VIRIN:
|201209-M-CM018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108095077
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 26 MEU is ready, relevant, and capable, by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT