26 MEU is ready, relevant, and capable

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775881" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) describe the capabilities and mission of a MEU at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. A MEU, often referred to as “America’s expeditionary force in readiness,” must remain ready, relevant, and capable of aggregating forces and deploying with limited notice as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in support of crises, expeditionary operations on land or from the sea, or other emergent rotational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Corey A. Mathews)