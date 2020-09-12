Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26 MEU is ready, relevant, and capable

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Corey Mathews 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) describe the capabilities and mission of a MEU at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. A MEU, often referred to as “America’s expeditionary force in readiness,” must remain ready, relevant, and capable of aggregating forces and deploying with limited notice as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in support of crises, expeditionary operations on land or from the sea, or other emergent rotational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Corey A. Mathews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775881
    VIRIN: 201209-M-CM018-1001
    Filename: DOD_108095077
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26 MEU is ready, relevant, and capable, by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    26th MEU
    navy
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Camp Lejeune
    marines
    deployment

