Guard Company Marines awarded for heroic actions (Package)

Marines with Guard Company were presented a Certificate of Appreciation and a challenge coin by Deputy Chief Sean M. Egan, deputy chief of the DC Fire Department, Dec. 9, 2020. The Marines received the awards for their heroic actions on Nov. 7 when they helped save a woman's life who was struck by a vehicle outside their post.
