    Guard Company Marines awarded for heroic actions (Package)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jason Kolela and Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Guard Company were presented a Certificate of Appreciation and a challenge coin by Deputy Chief Sean M. Egan, deputy chief of the DC Fire Department, Dec. 9, 2020. The Marines received the awards for their heroic actions on Nov. 7 when they helped save a woman's life who was struck by a vehicle outside their post.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775868
    VIRIN: 201209-M-GN436-001
    Filename: DOD_108094892
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Rescue
    EMT
    Saving Lives
    Marines
    DC Fire Department

