    Ellsworth AFB's DFAC

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Ward 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    We take a look into Ellsworth AFB's dining facility as they prepare to win the Hennessy Award for 2021, which is an annual award presented to Air Force installations with the best food service programs in their respective regions.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775851
    VIRIN: 201109-F-PC759-1001
    Filename: DOD_108094681
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth AFB's DFAC, by A1C Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Food
    Ellsworth
    DFAC
    AFGSC
    Hennessy Awards

