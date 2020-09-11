We take a look into Ellsworth AFB's dining facility as they prepare to win the Hennessy Award for 2021, which is an annual award presented to Air Force installations with the best food service programs in their respective regions.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775851
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-PC759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094681
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ellsworth AFB's DFAC, by A1C Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT