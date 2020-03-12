Blue Angels Train in Super Hornet Manned Flight Simulator

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201204-N-YO638-1001 NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Dec. 4, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, pilots and support officers traveled to Naval Air Station Patuxent River to train in the Manned Flight Simulator (MFS) as part of our transition to the Super Hornet. The team conducted maneuver training and practiced emergency procedures in effort to maintain the strict safety standards of the flight demonstration. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)