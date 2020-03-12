Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Blue Angels Train in Super Hornet Manned Flight Simulator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    201204-N-YO638-1001 NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Dec. 4, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, pilots and support officers traveled to Naval Air Station Patuxent River to train in the Manned Flight Simulator (MFS) as part of our transition to the Super Hornet. The team conducted maneuver training and practiced emergency procedures in effort to maintain the strict safety standards of the flight demonstration. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775830
    VIRIN: 201204-N-YO638-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108094484
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Train in Super Hornet Manned Flight Simulator, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USNavy
    BlueAngels
    NFDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT