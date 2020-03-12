201204-N-YO638-1001 NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Dec. 4, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, pilots and support officers traveled to Naval Air Station Patuxent River to train in the Manned Flight Simulator (MFS) as part of our transition to the Super Hornet. The team conducted maneuver training and practiced emergency procedures in effort to maintain the strict safety standards of the flight demonstration. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775830
|VIRIN:
|201204-N-YO638-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094484
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Train in Super Hornet Manned Flight Simulator, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT