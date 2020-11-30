Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill celebrates American Indian Heritage Month

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Service members and volunteers display traditional dances at a National American Indian Heritage Month celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775826
    VIRIN: 201130-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_108094431
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill celebrates American Indian Heritage Month, by A1C Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    American Indian Heritage Month
    6 FSS
    6 ARW

