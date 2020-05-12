Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Drive Flu - Maintaining Force Readiness while Social Distancing

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Smith 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Arizona Army National Guard delivered flu vaccinations to it's force on December 5th, 2020. The AZNG was able to provide these vaccinations to 530 service members in a matter of four hours, all while maintaining social distancing. Four vaccination sites were spread out across Arizona. Soldiers receiving the flu vaccination simply had to drive up, stay in their car, and receive their vaccinations.

    CG 1: SGT Neil Barnard, Covid Task Force Med, 996 Medical Company

    Video Credit to SSG Elizabeth Smith, 123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, AZNG

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775822
    VIRIN: 201205-A-ZZ215-028
    Filename: DOD_108094408
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Drive Flu - Maintaining Force Readiness while Social Distancing, by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flu vaccination
    arizona national guard
    force readiness
    covid19
    social distancing

