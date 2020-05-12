Operation Drive Flu - Maintaining Force Readiness while Social Distancing

The Arizona Army National Guard delivered flu vaccinations to it's force on December 5th, 2020. The AZNG was able to provide these vaccinations to 530 service members in a matter of four hours, all while maintaining social distancing. Four vaccination sites were spread out across Arizona. Soldiers receiving the flu vaccination simply had to drive up, stay in their car, and receive their vaccinations.
CG 1: SGT Neil Barnard, Covid Task Force Med, 996 Medical Company
Video Credit to SSG Elizabeth Smith, 123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, AZNG
