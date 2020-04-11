U.S. Space Force trainees from the 320th Training Squadron listen to classroom instruction on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, November 4, 2020. The sixth military branch, United States Space Force, was established Dec. 20, 2019 and these seven trainees are the first to attend Basic Military Training before entering the operational Space Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Thompson/Airman 1st Class Jon Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775810
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-OP274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094377
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|LACKLAND AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First U.S. Space Force Specific BMT Classroom Training, by A1C Jon Anderson and SSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT