First U.S. Space Force Specific BMT Classroom Training

U.S. Space Force trainees from the 320th Training Squadron listen to classroom instruction on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, November 4, 2020. The sixth military branch, United States Space Force, was established Dec. 20, 2019 and these seven trainees are the first to attend Basic Military Training before entering the operational Space Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Thompson/Airman 1st Class Jon Anderson)