    First U.S. Space Force Specific BMT Classroom Training

    LACKLAND AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jon Anderson and Staff Sgt. Jordan Thompson

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Space Force trainees from the 320th Training Squadron listen to classroom instruction on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, November 4, 2020. The sixth military branch, United States Space Force, was established Dec. 20, 2019 and these seven trainees are the first to attend Basic Military Training before entering the operational Space Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Thompson/Airman 1st Class Jon Anderson)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775810
    VIRIN: 201104-F-OP274-1001
    Filename: DOD_108094377
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: LACKLAND AFB, TX, US

    Basic Military Training
    BMT
    Space Force
    3rd Audiovisual Squadron
    3 AVS
    U.S. Space Force
    SpaceForceBMT

