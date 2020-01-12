Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Air Force Design Awards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Gregory Hand 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    AFCEC honored innovative design projects for excellence in design and efficiency for the 2020 USAF Design Awards. The recipients of the awards were awarded with either the Honor, Merit, and Citation award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 09:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775792
    VIRIN: 201201-F-RT714-635
    Filename: DOD_108094262
    Length: 00:20:07
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Air Force Design Awards, by Gregory Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Design Awards
    #AFDAP
    #Air Force Design Awards 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT