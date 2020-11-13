Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Mil - SSgt Georgiy Makarenko

    RP, GERMANY

    11.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen and Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) @doddtra is the U.S. Department of Defense’s official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction. You may be asking yourself, how do they do it. Check out SSgt Georgiy Makarenko explain his part in keeping peace and stability in Europe and Eurasian region.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775790
    VIRIN: 201113-N-VO895-0001
    Filename: DOD_108094242
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Know Your Mil - SSgt Georgiy Makarenko, by SGT Craig Jensen and PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Interpreter
    DTRA
    KnowYourMil

