    VR: Virtually ready

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron uses virtual reality to train on C-17 and C-5 aircraft tasks to include deicing, refueling and defueling.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775789
    VIRIN: 201209-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108094232
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, VR: Virtually ready, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

