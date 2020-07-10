Know Your Mil - SFC Ricardo Maldonado

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) @doddtra is the U.S. Department of Defense’s official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction. You may be asking yourself how, do they do it. Check out SFC Ricardo Maldonado explain his part in keeping peace and stability in Europe and Eurasian region.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 09:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775788
|VIRIN:
|201007-N-VO895-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094214
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
