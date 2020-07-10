Know Your Mil - SFC Ricardo Maldonado

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775788" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) @doddtra is the U.S. Department of Defense’s official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction. You may be asking yourself how, do they do it. Check out SFC Ricardo Maldonado explain his part in keeping peace and stability in Europe and Eurasian region.