KC-10 Stratotanker refuels F/A 18 Hornet

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling on a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 30, 2020. The KC-10 Extender delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach and aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
12.02.2020
12.09.2020
|B-Roll
|775786
|201202-F-XN348-7001
|DOD_108094197
|00:03:22
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|1
|0
