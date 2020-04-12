KC-10 Extender refuels F-16C Fighting Falcon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 4, 2020. The KC-10 Extender delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)