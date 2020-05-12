KC-10s launch in support of rapid passenger movement – B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling

Squadron taxis and takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2020. The 908th EARS is assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and enables regional partners to execute their mission further developing relationships throughout the region. The 908th EARS utilized its dual-mission capability to support rapid passenger movement of 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations.