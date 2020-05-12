Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10s launch in support of rapid passenger movement – B-roll

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling
    Squadron taxis and takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2020. The 908th EARS is assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and enables regional partners to execute their mission further developing relationships throughout the region. The 908th EARS utilized its dual-mission capability to support rapid passenger movement of 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775783
    VIRIN: 201205-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108094127
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    380 AEW
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

