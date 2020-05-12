A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling
Squadron taxis and takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2020. The 908th EARS is assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and enables regional partners to execute their mission further developing relationships throughout the region. The 908th EARS utilized its dual-mission capability to support rapid passenger movement of 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations.
Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 04:56
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|775783
VIRIN:
|201205-F-HJ760-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108094127
Length:
|00:01:31
Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10s launch in support of rapid passenger movement – B-roll, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
