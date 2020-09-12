Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MEDDAC-Japan TCCC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan conducted its annual Tactical Combat Casualty Care program, or TC3, with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force from Nov 30th through Dec 4th.
    #SoldierReadiness #ArmyStrong #Armyteam

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 01:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775779
    VIRIN: 201209-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108094014
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC-Japan TCCC, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    MEDDAC-Japan
    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT