Yama Sakura 79 Opening Ceremony

Largest command post exercise Yama Sakura 79 kicks off in Japan!
The comprehensive portion of Yama Sakura official kicks off on Camp Kengun and other locations throughout Japan and the United States today Dec. 9. This year marks the 39th iteration of this annual Japan-based exercise that began in 1982. The purpose of the exercise is to improve U.S. and Japan combat readiness and cohesiveness while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support of security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Yama Sakura is the largest bilateral and joint command post exercise led by U.S. Army Pacific and the 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force which enables both forces to train against a realistic scenario that tests the capabilities and interoperability required to fulfill obligations under the mutual security treaty and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
