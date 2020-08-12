Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 79 Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    12.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    Largest command post exercise Yama Sakura 79 kicks off in Japan!
    The comprehensive portion of Yama Sakura official kicks off on Camp Kengun and other locations throughout Japan and the United States today Dec. 9. This year marks the 39th iteration of this annual Japan-based exercise that began in 1982. The purpose of the exercise is to improve U.S. and Japan combat readiness and cohesiveness while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support of security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Yama Sakura is the largest bilateral and joint command post exercise led by U.S. Army Pacific and the 陸上自衛隊 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force which enables both forces to train against a realistic scenario that tests the capabilities and interoperability required to fulfill obligations under the mutual security treaty and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 02:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775778
    VIRIN: 201208-F-YU621-184
    Filename: DOD_108093977
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Yama Sakura 79 Opening Ceremony, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Pacific
    Yama Sakura
    JGSDF
    I Corps
    USFJ
    USARJ

