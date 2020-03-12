Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Army vs. Navy SPOT AFN Humphreys

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    60 sec SPOT featuring Army/Navy game shout outs from around United States Forces Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775775
    VIRIN: 201203-A-KK645-658
    PIN: 202012
    Filename: DOD_108093950
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Army vs. Navy SPOT AFN Humphreys, by SGT Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #gonavybeatarmy
    #goarmybeatnavy
    #AFNHUMPHREYS

