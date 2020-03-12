60 sec SPOT featuring Army/Navy game shout outs from around United States Forces Korea.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 00:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775775
|VIRIN:
|201203-A-KK645-658
|PIN:
|202012
|Filename:
|DOD_108093950
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Army vs. Navy SPOT AFN Humphreys, by SGT Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT