    Arizona Guard serves at Cottonwood Ariz. food bank

    COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Dec. 8, 2020 at a food bank in Cottonwood, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response.(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775760
    VIRIN: 201208-A-UN281-701
    PIN: 14
    Filename: DOD_108093715
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: COTTONWOOD, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard serves at Cottonwood Ariz. food bank, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    food bank
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    AZCV19
    Cottonwood Arizona

