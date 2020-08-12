Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Dec. 8, 2020 at a food bank in Cottonwood, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response.(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775760
|VIRIN:
|201208-A-UN281-701
|PIN:
|14
|Filename:
|DOD_108093715
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|COTTONWOOD, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guard serves at Cottonwood Ariz. food bank, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT