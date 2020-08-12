Special Thank You To The Department of the Navy Child Development Centers

Message from Acting Under Secretary of the Navy, Greg Slavonic, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Ms. Catherine L. Kessmeier, thanking the team responsible for maintaining the Department of the Navy Childcare Development Centers during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Without them, the Navy and Marine Corps mission would not be possible. (Video by Austin Rooney, Defense Media Activity)
