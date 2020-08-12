Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Special Thank You To The Department of the Navy Child Development Centers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Message from Acting Under Secretary of the Navy, Greg Slavonic, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Ms. Catherine L. Kessmeier, thanking the team responsible for maintaining the Department of the Navy Childcare Development Centers during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Without them, the Navy and Marine Corps mission would not be possible. (Video by Austin Rooney, Defense Media Activity)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 17:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 775748
    VIRIN: 201208-N-NO101-001
    Filename: DOD_108093410
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Thank You To The Department of the Navy Child Development Centers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    facilities
    child development
    CDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT