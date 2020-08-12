Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Receive Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, receive Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal from III MEF Commanding General, Lt. General H. Stacy Clardy on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 8, 2020. The Marines earned the medal for his outstanding dedication to III MEF through the Big Ideas Challenge. The Challenge was a 4 week period where the Marines submitted their innovative ideas on how to better III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 17:58
    Category: Briefings
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Receive Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    III MEF
    Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Big Ideas Challenge

