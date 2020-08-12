U.S. Marines Receive Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, receive Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal from III MEF Commanding General, Lt. General H. Stacy Clardy on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 8, 2020. The Marines earned the medal for his outstanding dedication to III MEF through the Big Ideas Challenge. The Challenge was a 4 week period where the Marines submitted their innovative ideas on how to better III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)