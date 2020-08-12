Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Phase 3

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Lightning Academy Air Assault Course (LAAAC) is a two week course designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Soldiers, Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO), and junior Officers in the full spectrum of LAAAC Operations. Students are trained on the missions performed by rotary wing aircraft, aircraft safety, aero-medical evacuation procedures, pathfinder operations, principles and techniques of combat assaults, rappelling techniques, and sling-load operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775745
    VIRIN: 201208-A-GC256-908
    Filename: DOD_108093210
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault Phase 3, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dod
    usarpac
    air assault
    lightning academy
    25th infantry divison
    indopacom

