The Lightning Academy Air Assault Course (LAAAC) is a two week course designed to provide parent units with subject matter expert Soldiers, Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO), and junior Officers in the full spectrum of LAAAC Operations. Students are trained on the missions performed by rotary wing aircraft, aircraft safety, aero-medical evacuation procedures, pathfinder operations, principles and techniques of combat assaults, rappelling techniques, and sling-load operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775745
|VIRIN:
|201208-A-GC256-908
|Filename:
|DOD_108093210
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Assault Phase 3, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
