    Army Navy Game

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Pfc. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The U.S. Army Football Team competes against the U.S. Navy Football Team in the annual Army versus Navy Game on Dec 12th 2020 at the U.S. Army Military College home field Michie Stadium. This is the first time the game will be held at the academies field since 1943.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 19:26
    Video ID: 775744
    VIRIN: 201208-A-KP870-552
    Filename: DOD_108093208
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy Game, by PFC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GO ARMY
    BEAT NAVY
    West Point
    U.S. Army Football
    Michie Stadium

