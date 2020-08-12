The U.S. Army Football Team competes against the U.S. Navy Football Team in the annual Army versus Navy Game on Dec 12th 2020 at the U.S. Army Military College home field Michie Stadium. This is the first time the game will be held at the academies field since 1943.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 19:26
|Category:
|Video ID:
|775744
|VIRIN:
|201208-A-KP870-552
|Filename:
|DOD_108093208
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Navy Game, by PFC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT