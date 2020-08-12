Army Navy Game

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Football Team competes against the U.S. Navy Football Team in the annual Army versus Navy Game on Dec 12th 2020 at the U.S. Army Military College home field Michie Stadium. This is the first time the game will be held at the academies field since 1943.